PODCAST: Donnarumma and Olsen flop while Papu makes second Ballon d’Or push

It was an error and goal-filled weekend of Serie A in round 29, and the FIFpod is back to talk through all that happened.

Conor Clancy is back from his two games to discuss the lot with Kevin Pogorzelski and Vito Doria.

Papu Gomez put on a show in Parma, Gianluigi Donnarumma gifted Sampdoria maximum points, while Robin Olsen did his best to help Napoli to their own win over his Roma. Elsewhere, everyone won at the bottom and condemned Empoli to a miserable weekend and Moise Kean scored for Juventus, but is he actually good?

Inter and Lazio met in what should have been a good game but turned out to be a snoozefest at the Stadio Meazza.

