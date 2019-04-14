Prandelli livid with refereeing on both Sampdoria goals

After a 2-0 loss to Sampdoria in the Derby della Lanterna, Genoa boss Cesare Prandelli was livid at the episodes which led to both goals, and feels VAR should have been used on the first, and Davide Biraschi should to have been sent off before the penalty.

Serie A’s topscorer Fabio Quagliarella first set up strike partner Gregoire Defrel three minutes in, before bagging his 22nd of the season for Sampdoria from the penalty spot after Biraschi was given a red card for handball early in the second half.

“It’s an emotional derby,” Prandelli told the press. “I must congratulate our fans because they were truly extraordinary.

“I am very angry because it’s the third game we have had to play with ten men. VAR had to check the first goal as there was a blatant foul on Romero.

“The team reacted on the pitch to try and reverse the situation. It is clear we were taking risks because we were trying to win the game.

“The second goal was sensational. There may have been a penalty, but no way was it a red card. Despite playing with ten men, the players gave everything.”

As a result of the defeat, Genoa now sit 15th in Serie A, just six points above the relegation zone and haven’t won in four games.

“We have to think about avoiding relegation,” Prandelli went on. “And make sure we have our status confirmed before the final day.

“We have six games left and absolutely have to score points.

“This derby will forever remain in our memory, because now I understand what playing in this game means. It’s just unfortunate about the two moments which led to goals.”