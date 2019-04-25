PSG look to Inter’s Mauro Icardi

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly interested in bringing Mauro Icardi to the club as a possible replacement for their Uruguayan forward Edinson Cavani.

The French champions are exploring the possibility of bringing in a new striker if their record goalscorer were to leave next summer.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, PSG have overtaken Atletico Madrid as favourites for the Argentine’s signature and will attempt to lure him to the French capital at the end of the season.

It is rumoured the Milanese side will demand at least €70 million for their former captain, who had a high-profile fallout with the club earlier this season.

The 26-year-old has only just clipped double figures in the Serie A this season, in terms of goals, following a spell on the sidelines after his dispute with the fans and the club’s hierarchy.

Icardi has netted 110 goals in his six-year spell at the club, but is yet to win a major honour with the side.