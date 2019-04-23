PSV star tops list of Napoli targets

PSV winger Hirving Lozano is Napoli’s top transfer target for the summer as the Partenopei look to provide Carlo Ancelotti with more attacking options.

The Azzurri are currently in line to qualify for the Champions League as they sit six points up on Inter for second – though they are a massive 20 points behind champions Juventus.

In order to close that gap Napoli have already taken steps to strengthen their side, and Il Mattino reports Lozano is a top target.

One stumbling block is PSV’s valuation of the Mexican, as they are asking for €40 million for the 23-year-old.

Napoli could be aided in negotiations by Mino Raiola, as the famed agent may be brought in to help lower the transfer fee.

So far this season Lozano has netted 21 times in 37 appearances in all competitions for PSV. This comes after a sparkling debut campaign that saw him finish with 19 goals in 34 appearances after joining from Mexican side Pachuca.