Qatar Sports Investments keen to buy Roma

Despite denials from Roma President James Pallotta, rumours continue to swirl that Qatar Sports Investments are looking to buy Roma.

The Giallorossi are currently under the leadership of the American, who took to Twitter on Tuesday to deny reports linking him with a sale of the club.

That hasn’t stopped the likes of L’Equpie, Milano Finanza and Corriere dello Sport from stating that there is strong interest from Qatar.

The French outlet reports that current Paris Saint-Germain President Nasser al-Khelaifi is looking into the possibility of a takeover of the Italian club.

A potential sale would cause problems and a possible conflict of interest with PSG, and as a result a potential sale would be undertaken by another company working in synergy with QSI.

Pallotta has been Roma president since 2012 when he took over from Thomas DiBenedetto.