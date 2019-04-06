Ranieri: De Rossi proved he is Roma’s leader

Roma coach Claudio Ranieri heaped praise on captain Daniele De Rossi after his goal settled a tight 1-0 victory over Sampdoria in Serie A on Saturday.

The 35-year-old midfielder met a Patrik Schick header from a corner late in the second half to tap in and secure a first victory for the Giallorossi in four matches.

For Ranieri, the goal and performance was proof of the inspirational effect of the Rome-born captain on his teammates during a tumultuous season.

“De Rossi got the goal but the most important thing is that he is a leader,” Ranieri declared in his post match press conference at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris.

“He is a player with a strong attachment to his own city and the shirt of his club. All of his teammates followed him tonight.

“For me, every one of my players fought and sacrificed a lot for the good of the team.”

Victory sees Roma move up the table to sixth, just a single point behind AC Milan in the final Champions League qualifying spot.