Ranieri pleased regardless of Roma draw with Fiorentina

Despite a 2-2 draw against Fiorentina dented his sides Champions League qualification hopes, Roma coach Claudio Ranieri insisted he was pleased with their approach to the game.

The Giallorossi went behind twice on the night to goals from German Pezzella and Gerson, but did recover within minutes through Nicolo Zaniolo and Diego Perotti.

“It is a good display, it was important to show pride and the boys showed they wanted to fight,” Ranieri told Radio Rai.

“I am happy with the boys’ performance, they never gave Fiorentina the space and it is not easy to recover twice psychologically from setbacks.

“We had to run hard and asked to them to make sacrifices for each other, as Fiorentina would be trying to play long balls. I am happy, that our training has served us well.”

Winger Justin Kluivert provided the assist for both equalisers, only to be substituted immediately after the second, but the veteran tactician explained he wanted a bit more craft in attack.

“Kluivert was replaced because I wanted something more,” noted the 67-year-old. “I had Pellegrini available, who is very good as a playmaker.”

The former Chelsea coach would not be drawn on the difficulties in front of goal of striker Edin Dzeko, though, as the Bosnian drew a 12th consecutive blank in Serie A at the Stadio Olimpico.

“Dzeko moved well and fought, he just could not score.” Stated the Italian. “I never read anything into that. I asked the team for a show of pride, after we conceded four goals versus Napoli, and that is what I got.

After Antonio Mirante made his home debut for the capital club, Ranieri was quick to distance himself from the fact that under pressure goalkeeper Robin Olsen had been dropped, but cited communication problems as a potential reason.

“Olsen is someone who speaks very little [Italian],” claimed the veteran. “It just seemed right to give Mirante an opportunity.”