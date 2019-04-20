Ranieri: Roma should have capitalised more on the chances created

STADIO GIUSEPPE MEAZZA (Milan) –Claudio Ranieri claimed Roma should have been more clinical with the chances created, as the Giallorossi came out with a point against Inter from the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.

The Roman coach was satisfied with the result, and with the fact Roma are currently one point behind AC Milan in fifth place, and well in the fight for Champions League football.

“We came [at the Meazza] to win, we could and should have capitalised more on the chances we created,” Ranieri told reporters after the game.

“Inter sometimes were good in stopping our counter attacks. It is a fair result overall – we tried to win but didn’t manage.

“In the second half we struggled more because Inter are usually better in second halves, and we perhaps slowed down slightly from a physical point of view.

“When we managed to go on the break we created some trouble for them. I wanted to see more of this, but we simply didn’t manage.

“It’s important for us to be in that group of teams that fight for a top four finish. We need to emerge with character and personality now in the run in.”

Ranieri opted for Cengiz Under from the start, relegating Nicolò Zaniolo on the bench, but changed his mind after 45 minutes, as the Italian came on to face his former club.

“Zaniolo isn’t in his best moment,” Ranieri explained, “and Under is emerging now, so I wanted to test the Turkish winger from the start.

“Then I decided to change in the second half. He didn’t have a great game, but it happens. For the first time he returned against his former team, and he might have felt it too much.”