Ranocchia signs new deal to remain at Inter

Inter defender Andrea Ranocchia has put pen to paper on a new contract that will see him remain with the Nerazzurri until June 2021.

The 31-year-old’s contract was set to expire in the summer, but the club have decided to reward him with a new deal despite only featuring seven times this season.

“FC Internazionale Milano announces the renewal of the Italian defender’s contract until 30 June 2021,” read a statement on Inter’s official website.

“Ranocchia arrived at Inter in January 2011 and from that day he has put his all into the Nerazzurri cause.”

Ranocchia began his career at Arezzo, before working his way to Inter via Genoa and a loan spell at Bari.

Since joining the club, he has gone out on loan to both Genoa and Sampdoria, as well as Hull City in the Premier League.

The defender was part of the Nerazzurri side that won the Coppa Italia in 2011 and he was also included in the Serie A Team of the Year that season.