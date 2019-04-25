Real Madrid target Juventus maestro

Real Madrid have set their sights on Juventus star Miralem Pjanic as they look to reshape their squad this summer.

The Bianconeri midfielder is reportedly top of Zinedine Zidane’s wish list as he prepares to restructure his side following a disappointing campaign.

According to Spanish publication Don Balon, Real would be willing to offer both Isco and Marcelo in an exchange deal for the Bosnian.

Both Los Blancos players have been long term targets for the club and make for an attractive proposition, even though Juventus are reluctant to give up their creative man.

Pjanic signed for Juve from Serie A rivals Roma in 2016 and has gone on to win three league titles and two Coppa Italias in his time at the Allianz Stadium.