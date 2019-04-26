Roma favourites to land Conte

Antonio Conte is expected to return to coaching this summer and reports indicate Roma are favourites to land his signature.

The 49-year-old has watched from the sidelines this season after leaving Chelsea in July 2018.

A return is all but imminent as the likes of AC Milan, Inter and Juventus have all been linked with a move for his services.

However it appears another Italian side could ultimately land Conte, as the Evening Standard reports Roma are in line to bring in the former Italy boss.

The report states Roma have met with Conte’s agent three times and that a deal could be wrapped up in the next week.

It’s believed the Lupi want to pair the tactician with Torino sporting director Gianluca Petrachi, though Granata President Urbano Cairo recently made it clear he doesn’t want to let him go.

Conte and Petrachi are close friends after playing together at Lecce from 1985 to 1988.