Roma ready approach for ex-Manchester United coach Mourinho

Roma’s search for a new coach has led them to approaching former Inter, Chelsea and Real Madrid tactician Jose Mourinho.

The Giallorossi dismissed Eusebio Di Francesco last month after an underwhelming season, and with incumbent Claudio Ranieri only in the hotseat until the end of the campaign the club are preparing for a new figure in the summer.

Having been sacked by Premier League outfit Manchester United in December, Mourinho is currently out of work and Sky Sport Italia report that Roma have approached the Portuguese with a view to hiring him.

It would be an ambitious approach as the 56-year-old is believed to be far from convinced by Roma’s project, but nonetheless officials from the capital club reached out to Mourinho via telephone on Thursday.

Their cause has been boosted by Inter’s reluctance to bring him back to the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza as a replacement for Luciano Spalletti, despite Mourinho leading the Nerazzurri to an unprecedented treble in 2009/10.

Alternatives on Roma’s shortlist are thought to include former ex-Chelsea and Italy coach Antonio Conte, as well as his replacement at the former, Maurizio Sarri.