Roma Sporting Director in Boston for Pallotta Meeting

After former Roma sporting director Monchi had his contract terminated by mutual consent, his replacement Frederic “Ricky” Massara has flown to Boston in the United States to meet with Lupi president James Pallotta in regards the future of his role at the club.

The 50-year-old took over from the Spaniard in March and he is expected to also meet with Pallotta’s advisor Franco Baldini on the specific details of his position beyond the 2018-19 season.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, there are three hypothetical situations which Massara could face.

He could work together with current Lille sporting director Luis Campos in the same role, he might work alongside Francesco Totti while having control of the transfer market, or he might decide to leave for another club if he feels that his decisions are being bypassed.

This is not the first time that Massara has had to take over from a previous sporting director as he has replaced Walter Sabatini in October 2016.