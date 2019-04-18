Roma star prefers Inter over West Ham United switch

Inter and West Ham United are reportedly keen to add Edin Dzeko to the fold, but it appears the Roma man prefers a switch to the Nerazzurri.

The Bosnian remains a key figure for the Giallorossi as they look to secure a place in the top four, which would mean Champions League football next season.

However Dzeko may not be in the Roma fold at that time, as Corriere dello Sport reports both Inter and West Ham are in the mix to secure the former Manchester City striker.

The Nerazzurri have reportedly made the 33-year-old one of their top targets to replace Mauro Icardi, as the Argentine is expected to leave the Studio Giuseppe Meazza at the end of the season.

While West Ham are also big fans of Dzeko, his wages of €6 million a season – along with his desire to remain in Italy – have made Inter the favourites to land his signature.

Dzeko is expected to be in Roma’s line-up this weekend when they travel for a crucial clash with Inter on Saturday.