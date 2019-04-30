Former Roma Tactician Heads List of AC Milan Coaching Candidates

With the likelihood of AC Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso being dismissed at the end of the 2018/19 campaign, the Rossoneri are reportedly looking for his replacement and Eusebio Di Francesco has emerged as the preferred choice for the Italian giants.

The Diavolo suffered a 2-0 defeat to Torino in Serie A on Sunday evening and they are currently seventh in the league table with 56 points from 34 games, potentially jeopardising any European ambitions.

La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Di Francesco is the favourite to become the next AC Milan coach despite being sacked by Roma in March after they were eliminated in the Round of 16 by Portuguese club FC Porto.

The Rossoneri hierarchy find his style of play and ability to work with young players appealing and the same can be said about another candidate in Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini, who is close to guiding La Dea to their third consecutive European campaign in a row.

Other potential coaches include Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri, Monaco coach Leonardo Jardim, and Sampdoria tactician Marco Giampaolo, but all three are still under employment.