Roma v Cagliari: Official Line-Ups

Roma have the chance to move into the Champions League places in Serie A when Cagliari visit the Stadio Olimpico on Saturday.

Claudio Ranieri’s side know that victory would, at least temporarily, lift them two points clear of Milan and Atalanta in fourth place ahead of their games against Torino and Udinese respectively.

The capital club are unbeaten in their last nine league meetings with the Sardinians, winning six and drawing three, with the Isolani last beating the Lupi in Rome all the way back in February 2013.

Rolando Maran’s side are on a good run at the moment, having won four of their last six Serie A games, although no team in the league has scored fewer away goals than Cagliari this season on 11.

Roma are without suspended midfield pair Byran Cristante and Nicolo Zaniolo, while Daniele De Rossi, Rick Karsdorp and Davide Santon miss out through injury.

Cagliari midfielder Paolo Farago is suspended and the visitors’ injury list includes Ragnar Klavan and Lucas Castro.

Roma: Mirante, Florenzi Manolas Fazio Kolarov, Pellegrini Nzonzi, Kluivert Pastore El Shaarawy, Dzeko.

Cagliari: Cragno, Cacciatore, Ceppitelli, Pisacane, Pellegrini, Barella, Cigarini, Ionita, Birsa, Joao Pedro, Pavoletti.