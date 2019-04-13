Roma v Udinese: Official Line-Ups

Roma welcome in-form Udinese to the Stadio Olimpico on Saturday as they look to move into the Champions League places in Serie A.

Claudio Ranieri’s side would rise to fourth place with a win, at least temporarily, ahead of Milan’s clash with Lazio later in the day and Atalanta’s Monday night meeting with Empoli.

However, they could face a stern test against a Zebrette side that has improved under new coach Igor Tudor, who has led his side to a three-match unbeaten run going into this game.

Rodrigo De Paul’s goal gave Udinese a 1-0 win over Roma at the Dacia Arena back in November, but they haven’t won on their travels since beating Chievo in September 2018.

Roma, meanwhile, are looking to keep back-to-back clean sheets for the first time in the league this season after beating Sampdoria 1-0 last weekend.

Aleksander Kolarov is suspended for the hosts while Steven Nzonzi and Davide Santon miss out through injury.

Udinese’s injury list includes Valon Behrami, Bram Nuytinck, Nicholas Opoku and Antonin Barak, while Marvin Zeegelaar is suspended.

Roma: Mirante; Juan Jesus, Manolas, Fazio, Marcano; Zaniolo, De Rossi, Cristante, El Shaarawy; Dzeko, Schick

Udinese: Musso; De Maio, Ekong, Samir; Stryger-Larsen, Fofana, Mandragora, De Paul, D’Alessandro; Lasagna, Okaka