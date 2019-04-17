Roma want Sarri as Ranieri replacement

Roma are lining up Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri as the successor to Claudio Ranieri who is expected to leave at the end of the season.

Franco Baldini is said to be keen on the former Napoli manager who has had a difficult first season in charge of the Premier League side.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Sarri is now Baldini’s prime target and the Roma man believes he can forge a relationship with him given they work for the same scouting company.

It is not certain whether Chelsea will relinquish Sarri at the end of the season, however, and they may be rebuffed in their attempts.

The Giallorossi are said to looking at Marco Giampaolo of Sampdoria and Gian Piero Gasperini of Atalanta as alternatives if their bid to attract Sarri proves unsuccessful.

Sarri guided Chelsea to the final of the Carabao Cup earlier this season and they currently hold a 1-0 advantage in the quarter-finals of the Europa League over Slavia Prague.