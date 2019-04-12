Sala: In Genoa the first thing that matters is winning the Derby della Lanterna

The Derby della Lanterna between Sampdoria and Genoa is one of the most iconic clashes in Serie A, and something that cannot be explained, according to Blucerchiati defender Jacopo Sala.

Sala has played in and won the city derby, and explained what it means for the people of Genoa.

“In Genoa everyone talks about it from the start of the season. Before the fixtures are released everyone is already just thinking about those two matches. The first thing that matters is winning the derby, then comes the rest,” he exclusively told Forza Italian Football.

“First the derby, then we can think about doing well in the league.

“The first time I played in one there was an incredible atmosphere. You feel something that you can’t explain.

“I’ve been lucky enough to win some too, and it’s an amazing feeling. All the fans just wait for the Derby all year long.

Sala spent three years at Hellas Verona, whose city rivals are Chievo.

“I have nothing against Verona, but it’s not a Derby that has the same importance for the fans and the city [as the Derby della Lanterna],” he explained.