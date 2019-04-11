Sala: Quagliarella is our leader and he’s taking Sampdoria forward

Fully in the fight for a Europa League finish, Sampdoria have been playing an entertaining brand of football, and deserve to reach a European spot for what they’ve shown on the pitch according to Blucerchiati full back Jacopo Sala.

Sala claims the team is happy with the results so far, and hails Fabio Quagliarella and Marco Giampaolo as key men for the recent success of Sampdoria.

“For now we are very happy. We’re showing that we’re a strong side, that go onto the pitch to show our qualities, and what the coach wants. This season we have managed to show we’re more mature, and we can fight against anyone until the very end,” he exclusively told Forza Italian Football.

“We’ll try until the end to reach important goals, because I think we deserve it from what we’ve shown on the pitch.

“I think one can see [how important coach Giampaolo is] every weekend. His ability is shown 100%, because we know what we’re doing, we have precise ideas, we’re compact.

“I say that if you see two teams without a name, and one of the two is coached by Giampaolo, you definitely recognise which one is his side, from the way that side plays.

“For me he’s been very important, because he’s always had faith in me, and every player needs that. He’s always spoken nicely about me, and I have always thanked him for this.

“[Quagliarella] is our captain, but not just that – he’s a leader to follow. He’s a great professional, always trains at the maximum level.

“To be honest, to have him on the pitch on our side, constantly scoring, he helps us in an incredible way. We’re following him, and he is dragging us further up.

“He deserves everything he’s achieving right now, the Italy call up, and all the compliments and applauses he receives in every stadium.

“We hope he becomes Serie A’s stop scorer as we have a bet with him about it.”