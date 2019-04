Fabio Quagliarella was the hero once again as Sampdoria won the Derby della Lanterna 2-0 on Sunday afternoon, providing an assist for Gregoire Defrel and then scoring from the penalty spot.

His second-half penalty was his 22nd goal for the season, which makes him the first Doriani player since Vincenzo Montella in 1996/97 to reach that tally, and the victory keeps their slim Europa League hope alive.

