Any hopes of Sampdoria qualifying for Europe look to be in doubt after falling to a 1-0 defeat at home to Roma on Saturday evening.

Fabio Quagliarella was not able to add to his 2018/19 tally of 21 Serie A goals so far but he still had some chances to score and was really the main attacker capable of turning the game around for the home side.

Let us know your thoughts by rating the Samp players’ performances below!