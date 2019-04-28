Sampdoria v Lazio: Official Line-Ups

Sampdoria host Lazio in Serie A at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris on Sunday evening in a crucial match in the race for European football next season.

Lazio are coming off the back of the victory over AC Milan at the Stadio San Siro, that booked them a place in the Coppa Italia final. However, the Biancocelesti have won only two of their last eight Serie A games played following a Coppa Italia or Europa League match.

Simone Inzaghi’s team won the most recent win after such a scenario – the 3-0 Derby della Capitale victory against Roma following the first leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final.

Sampdoria haven’t drawn in their last 13 Serie A matches, the longest such run in the competition. Marco Giampaolo’s men have lost seven games in Serie A since February, with only Chievo and Frosinone (eight each) having had more defeats in the same period.

Sampdoria: Audero; Sala, Ferrari, Colley, Murru; Praet, Ekdal, Linetty; Ramirez; Defrel, Quagliarella.

Lazio: Strakosha; Wallace, Acerbi, Bastos; Romulo, Parolo, Lucas Leiva, Cataldi, Lulic; Correa, Caicedo.