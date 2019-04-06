Sampdoria v Roma: Official Line-Ups

Sampdoria welcome Roma to the Stadio Luigi Ferraris on Saturday in Serie A, knowing that victory would see them leapfrog their stuttering rivals in eighth.

The Blucerchiati turn to Roma flop Gregoire Defrel, who partners top scorer Fabio Quagliarella, as they look to exploit a shaky Giallorossi defence, whilst Riccardo Saponara will aim to pull the strings in midfield.

England U-20 international Ronaldo Vieira starts in the middle, alongside Denis Praet and Karol Linetty.

Roma have endured a miserable season but fought back twice to salvage a 2-2 draw against Fiorentina in midweek. Antonio Mirante retains his place in goal after Robin Olsen’s poor form saw him dropped, whilst Patrik Schick leads the line in place of Edin Dzeko.

Starlet Nicolo Zaniolo will look to put speculation surrounding his future to one side as he takes his place out wide, opposite Justin Kluivert. Meanwhile, coach Claudio Ranieri names an all-Italian midfield of Lorenzo Pellegrini, Bryan Cristante and Daniele De Rossi.

Sampdoria: Audero; Sala, Andersen, Tonelli, Murru; Praet, Vieira, Linetty; Saponara; Defrel, Quagliarella

Roma: Mirante; Karsdorp, Manolas, Fazio, Kolarov; Cristante, De Rossi, Pellegrini; Zaniolo, Schick, Kluivert