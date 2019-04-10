Serie A Goal of the Month | March 2019

With so many goals being scored across the space of a month’s football, choosing one goal as any month’s best is a tough task, and that was as true as ever for March.

Serie A fans were treated to a number of stunning strikes as Italian football edged ever closer to the season’s end, but one goal did – impressively – stand above the rest.

Mandragora’s goal for Udinese against Genoa was simply glorious, though there was nothing else simple about it.

The hit saw him receive 80 percent of the votes from Forza Italian Football‘s writers, a clear distance ahead of second-placed Papu Gomez for his solo effort against Fiorentina.

With the goal the Zebrette were allowed to take a step towards survival, and he has found something of a purple patch on a personal level as well, going on to net in their latest win over relegation-threatened Empoli.