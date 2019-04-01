Serie A Player of the Week | Round 29

Another week of Serie A action has passed and with it brings another Player of the Week award for Napoli hitman Arkadiusz Milik.

In Napoli’s 4-1 win over Roma, he got the scoring started with his quickest ever Serie A goal and was a nuisance for the Giallorossi defence throughout, who never found a way to keep him quiet.

His goal was a fantastic strike on two minutes, following a flick and swivel before lashing beyond Robin Olsen and was unlucky not to add a second when the offside flag disallowed another shot to the back of the net.

Roma’s defence struggled throughout to cope with the powerful Pole, who saw out the entire game, much to the disappointment of Claudio Ranieri’s men.