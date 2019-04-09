Serie A Player of the Week | Round 31

The best leaders deliver when their teams need them most and that’s exactly what Daniele De Rossi did for Roma at Sampdoria this past weekend.

It’s not been an easy time for the Giallorossi of late, but De Rossi’s goal and all-around performance at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris earned three points for his team and him the honour of being named as our Serie A Player of the Week for round 31.

The goal wasn’t a thing of beauty, scrambling one in on the rebound from inside two yards, but it secured a crucial three points for Claudio Ranieri’s side as they continue to aim for the Champions League places.

Since Francesco Totti’s retirement, De Rossi has taken the reins to reign as Roma’s king, and the midfielder rarely disappoints.

The goal at Samp was only his first of this Serie A season, but it could prove important come the end of the campaign.