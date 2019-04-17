Serie A Player of the Week | Round 32

The fairytale Fabio Quagliarella campaign shows no sign of slowing down.

He moved out alone atop the Serie A scoring charts thanks to his heroics in the derby against Genoa.

The veteran was simply sublime, setting Samp on their way early with a drilled low cross for Gregoire Defrel to score.

In the second half, a delightful lobbed pass for Defrel resulted in the former Roma man winning a penalty – executing a pass that few would have the vision and skill to pull off.

From the resulting spot kick, Quagliarella himself blasted in the goal that put the Derby della Lanterna beyond doubt.

A goal, an assist and so many delightful flicks and over-the-shoulder passes. All in a day’s work for Serie A’s capocannoniere!