Serie A Player of the Week | Round 33

He may only have played less than a half but Josip Ilicic is a worthy player of the week.

That is simply because without him, Atalanta wouldn’t have came back in Naples.

The former Fiorentina ace almost single-handedly reignited his side’s Champions League charge.

If he hadn’t been introduced, La Dea wouldn’t have turned things around as he inspired and drove the side on to their comeback magnificently.

Atalanta have recovered 20 points from losing positions this season, more than any other team and it is thanks to Ilicic’s enthusiasm that they took that count to 20 on Monday night.