Serie A Team of the Week | Round 29

Napoli demolished Roma to further cement their second place, as Juventus beat Empoli to move a step closer to the Scudetto.

Inter and AC Milan both were defeated. Lazio usurped the Nerazzurri at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, whilst the Rossoneri fell in Genoa against Sampdoria.

At the bottom, there were huge wins for SPAL and Bologna, with the latter climbing out of the drop zone.

Our Team of the Week will see the usual 3-4-3 system. Let us know your thoughts!

Juan Musso – Udinese (2 Team of the week appearances)

A wonder save to keep the clean sheet as Udinese got three huge points.

Jacopo Sala – Sampdoria (2 apps)

A constant threat going forward, putting a lot of pressure on the Milan players and being perfect at the back.

Fancesco Vicari – SPAL

A goal that could be worth so much in the race to avoid relegation.

Francesco Acerbi – Lazio (5 apps)

Yet another top level performance, giving Inter no chance whatsoever.

Fabian Ruiz – Napoli (5 apps)

An assist as the icing on the cake of a complete performance in which he dominated the midfield from beginning to end in Rome.

Nicolo Barella – Cagliari (4 apps)

Man of the Match performance for the Italian international, who controlled the midfield throughout the match and served an absolute beauty of an assist for Joao Pedro’s goal.

Karol Linetty – Sampdoria (3 apps)

A lot of hard work and running, as well as being key in Sampdoria’s counter attacks.

Luis Alberto – Lazio (3 apps)

A delicious assist to set up Sergej Milinkovic-Savic’s winning goal and quality throughout at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.

Moise Kean – Juventus (3 apps)

Came on to score the winner for Juve, his third goal with just three shots in Serie A.

Arek Milik – Napoli (5 apps)

A wonder goal to break the deadlock at Roma.

Mattia Destro – Bologna

He’s back with a bang with a goal that drags Bologna out of the drop zone.