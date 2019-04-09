Serie A Team of the Week | Round 31

Juventus beat AC Milan to go just one point away from being crowned Serie A champions, as Napoli failed to win against Genoa at home.

Roma got a huge victory at Sampdoria, as all other teams involved in the race for a top four finish dropped points, with Atalanta drawing at Inter, Lazio drawing with Sassuolo and Milan losing in Turin.

Frosinone managed a second consecutive win, as Bologna pulled themselves out of the drop zone, with Empoli losing to Udinese.

Our Team of the Week will see the usual 3-4-3 system deployed. Let us know your thoughts!

Andrei Radu – Genoa (3 Team of the Week appearances)

At least four great saves to help ten men Genoa come out of the San Paolo with a point.

Milan Skriniar – Inter (4 apps)

The usual rock at the back of the Inter defence, managing to keep Atalanta from scoring, in an epic battle with Ilicic.

Francesco Acerbi – Lazio (5 apps)

Against his former club he got nothing wrong, annihilating Alessandro Matri.

Luca Pellegrini – Cagliari (2 apps)

A constant threat down the left flank for SPAL, giving Lorenzo Dickmann and Kevin Bonifazi a really tough time.

Rodrigo De Paul – Udinese (5 apps)

The brace Udinese needed to get away from trouble in the six pointer against Empoli.

Erick Pulgar – Bologna (2 apps)

Ice cold from the penalty spot. Twice.

Daniele De Rossi – Roma (3 apps)

The heart of the Giallorossi, beating in the midfield and scoring a scrappy, yet decisive goal.

Darko Lazovic – Genoa (2 apps)

A beauty of a strike to salvage a point for Genoa at Napoli.

Josip Ilicic – Atalanta (6 apps)

This time he didn’t score, but was the motor of La Dea’s attack, being a threat for Inter for the whole match.

Daniel Ciofani – Frosinone (4 apps)

Another late winner for the Ciociari by the all time top scorer, reigning their hopes of staying up.

Moise Kean – Juventus (6 apps)

He just can’t stop scoring. Seven goals in seven games for club and country, giving the winner for Juve in the clash with rivals Milan.