Serie A Team of the Week | Round 32

Juventus failed to seal the title victory after losing at SPAL, while Napoli beat Chievo to relegate the Flying Donkeys, and also keep the Bianconeri’s champagne on ice.

Inter, AC Milan and Roma all got crucial wins in the race for a top four finish, as Lazio lost to the Rossoneri and Atalanta drew with Empoli, after firing an astonishing 47 shots on goal during the game.

There was also a huge win for Sampdoria in the Derby della Lanterna against Genoa, as they bring themselves back into European contention.

Our Team of the Week will see the usual 3-4-3 system deployed. Let us know your thoughts!

Batrlomeij Dragowski – Empoli (3 Team of the Week appearances)

The perfect night for Dragowski, literally insuperable against Atalanta, and key to Empoli’s clean sheet and point.

Kevin Bonifazi – SPAL (4 apps)

Solid at the back and lethal up front, with the header that gave SPAL the equaliser against Juventus.

Kalidou Koulibaly – Napoli (3 apps)

Deadly up front, scoring a brace to give Napoli all three points at Chievo.

Danilo D’Ambrosio – Inter (4 apps)

Served the assist for Nainggolan’s opener and was impeccable throughout.

Radja Nainggolan – Inter (5 apps)

Another goal for the Belgian, who was the motor of Inter.

Lorenzo Pellegrini – Roma (4 apps)

Came on as a sub and changed the face of the Giallorossi midfield.

Franck Kessie – AC Milan (4 apps)

Battled for the whole match and buried the penalty to give the Rossoneri all three points.

Dennis Praet – Sampdoria (2 apps)

A true fighter at the heart of the Sampdoria midfield, winning the battle against the Genoa players.

Fabio Quagliarella – Sampdoria (8 apps)

An assist and a goal to help Sampdoria to the Derby triumph.

Leonardo Pavoletti – Cagliari (6 apps)

His 12th goal of the season, for a change another header.

Gregoire Defrel – Sampdoria (3 apps)

Man of the Match performance for Quagliarella’s strike partner – he netted the opener and was dominant throughout the match.