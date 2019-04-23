Serie A Team of the Week | Round 33

Juventus were crowned Scudetto winners after beating Fiorentina 2-1 at the Allianz Stadium to win their eighth consecutive Serie A title.

Napoli lost to Atlanta, who were the only team in the race for a top four finish to collect all three points, as Roma, Inter and AC Milan all drew, while Lazio lost to an already relegated Chievo side.

Our Team of the Week will see the usual 3-4-3 system deployed. Let us know your thoughts!

Salvatore Sirigu – Torino (6 Team of the Week appearances)

A couple of unreal saves, Gordon Banks’ style, to help Torino to the win which put them in contention for Champions League football.

Manuel Lazzari – SPAL (6 apps)

Absolutely dominated the right flank, finding his eighth assist of the season to help SPAL to a vital victory.

Bruno Alves – Parma (4 apps)

A rock at the back and then phenomenal with a magnificent freekick, helping Parma to a prestigious draw with Milan.

Christian Ansaldi – Torino (4 apps)

The winning goal and an all round top performance from the Argentinian.

Josip Ilicic – Atalanta (8 apps)

Came on in the second half to change the face of Atalanta, driving them forward to cement the comeback and victory.

Stefano Sensi – Sassuolo (4 apps)

A beauty of a goal and a lot of hard work and quality in Sassuolo’s midfield.

Erick Pulgar – Bologna (3 apps)

Man of the match performance and a stunning freekick leading to a goal with the help of Emil Audero in a perfect afternoon for Bologna.

Borja Valero – Inter

Box-to-box regista, always the first on the ball for Inter, and was the motor for the Nerazzurri consistently throughout the game.

Duvan Zapata – Atalanta (9 apps)

His 21st goal of the season and an assist which gace La Dea all three points in Naples and fired them joint fourth in the table.

Andrea Petagna – SPAL (5 apps)

Unstoppable. Two goals to give SPAL a massive win over Empoli.

Emmanuel Vignato – Chievo

The first Serie A goal for another youngster born in the year 2000. He was a class act and decisive in giving Chievo an unexpected win at the Stadio Olimpico.