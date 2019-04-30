Serie A Team of the Week | Round 34

Juventus and Inter drew in the Derby d’Italia, as Napoli mathematically secured a place in next year’s Champions League.
AC Milan lost again as their hopes of a top four finish dwindle, with Torino, Roma, Lazio and Atalanta all winning ans La Dea now alone in fourth spot.
Our Team of the Week will see the usual 3-4-3 system deployed. Let us know your thoughts!
Salvatore Sirigu – Torino (6 Team of the Week appearances)
Another phenomenal game for the former Paris man, being effective whenever needed.
Armando Izzo – Torino (3 apps)
The best out of a defence that was close to perfect against AC Milan. And Torino can dream of Champions League football.
Mattia Bani – Chievo
It could have been a very difficult afternoon for him against Gervinho, but he turned it into a simple match by being always in the right place at the right time.
Federico Fazio – Roma (2 apps)
Gave Leonardo Pavoletti no chance, and also found the time to go forward and score Roma’s first goal.
Alejandro Berenguer – Torino
The man of the match for the Granata, scoring a beauty of a goal and being a constant threat to the Rossoneri backline.
Radja Nainggolan – Inter (4 apps)
A true beauty of a goal by the Ninja, with a Maicon-esque finish. Was the motor of Inter for as long as he physically managed. A beats when on top form.
Marten De Roon – Atalanta (2 apps)
A fantastic performance throughout the 90 minutes, being deployed both as a midfielder and as a defender, and then perfect from the penalty spot to break the deadlock.
Javier Pastore – Roma (2 apps)
Hit the bar, scored a lovely goal, and delivered quality throughout. Finally the Pastore Roma fans expected back in the summer.
Amin Younes – Napoli
Immense quality, finally on display. Demolished the Frosinone defence, and scored a wonderful goal, with a great combination and a cool finish.
Felipe Caicedo – Lazio (5 apps)
A brace to make it seven goals in 2019 and give Lazio a crucial victory.
Riccardo Orsolini – Bologna (2 apps)
Quality finish to give the Rossoblu the lead in the vital clash with Empoli.