Serie A Team of the Week | Round 34

Juventus and Inter drew in the Derby d’Italia, as Napoli mathematically secured a place in next year’s Champions League.

AC Milan lost again as their hopes of a top four finish dwindle, with Torino, Roma, Lazio and Atalanta all winning ans La Dea now alone in fourth spot.

Our Team of the Week will see the usual 3-4-3 system deployed. Let us know your thoughts!

Salvatore Sirigu – Torino (6 Team of the Week appearances)

Another phenomenal game for the former Paris man, being effective whenever needed.

Armando Izzo – Torino (3 apps)

The best out of a defence that was close to perfect against AC Milan. And Torino can dream of Champions League football.

Mattia Bani – Chievo

It could have been a very difficult afternoon for him against Gervinho, but he turned it into a simple match by being always in the right place at the right time.

Federico Fazio – Roma (2 apps)

Gave Leonardo Pavoletti no chance, and also found the time to go forward and score Roma’s first goal.

Alejandro Berenguer – Torino

The man of the match for the Granata, scoring a beauty of a goal and being a constant threat to the Rossoneri backline.

Radja Nainggolan – Inter (4 apps)

A true beauty of a goal by the Ninja, with a Maicon-esque finish. Was the motor of Inter for as long as he physically managed. A beats when on top form.

Marten De Roon – Atalanta (2 apps)

A fantastic performance throughout the 90 minutes, being deployed both as a midfielder and as a defender, and then perfect from the penalty spot to break the deadlock.

Javier Pastore – Roma (2 apps)

Hit the bar, scored a lovely goal, and delivered quality throughout. Finally the Pastore Roma fans expected back in the summer.

Amin Younes – Napoli

Immense quality, finally on display. Demolished the Frosinone defence, and scored a wonderful goal, with a great combination and a cool finish.

Felipe Caicedo – Lazio (5 apps)

A brace to make it seven goals in 2019 and give Lazio a crucial victory.

Riccardo Orsolini – Bologna (2 apps)

Quality finish to give the Rossoblu the lead in the vital clash with Empoli.