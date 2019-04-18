Sevilla striker set for AC Milan return

AC Milan are expected to welcome Andre Silva back to the fold at the end of the season, as Sevilla are unlikely to exercise their option to buy.

The 23-year-old striker joined the Andalusian side on loan last summer, and he made headlines by netting a hat-trick in his first La Liga appearance against Rayo Vallecano.

However things haven’t gone as well since then, as Silva has netted just six more times in 26 appearances – with just one of those strikes coming in 2019.

As a result, La Gazzetta dello Sport reports Sevilla will not exercise their €35 million option to make the move permanent.

That means Silva will be back in the Milan fold at season’s end, though it remains unclear what the Rossoneri will do with the young striker.

Should he remain, he would no doubt find himself behind Krzysztof Piatek in the pecking order. Therefore, there are suggestions he will be included in a swap deal this summer in order to continue his career far away from the San Siro.

Silva joined the Rossoneri from Porto for €38m in the summer of 2017, but he managed just two goals in 24 Serie A appearances during his debut campaign.