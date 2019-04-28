Shared spoils at SPAL edges Genoa closer to survival

STADIO PAOLO MAZZA (FERRARA) – Genoa took another step towards confirming their participation in Serie A next season as they came from behind to draw at SPAL on Sunday afternoon.

Empoli’s loss away to Bologna on Saturday gave the Grifone some breathing room in their battle for survival but with just five points separating them and the bottom three ahead of kick-off, they were keen to do all they could to increase the gap.

It was never likely to be anything but a struggle against Leonardo Semplici’s side though as the Ferrarese hadn’t lost against Genoa in any of their previous three games since returning to Serie A.

Genoa were the brighter of the two to begin with and Cristian Kouame had the game’s first chance as he got beyond SPAL’s backline. But he rushed his effort and wildly sliced a shot that almost went out for a throw-in. Goran Pandev did similarly with his own attempt from the edge of the area moments later.

The two half-chances formed bookends of a handful of SPAL breakaways, each coming to an end due to underwhelming crossing.

Kouame had another attempt and came much closer. A hopeful long ball somehow bounced and evaded the entirety of the Biancazzurri’s defence and the forward prodded an effort off the crossbar with Emiliano Viviano left helplessly watching on.

Sergio Floccari did have a good chance of his own though as he did well to power forward on a one-man counterattacking mission, but he took too long over his shot once he arrived in the area and it went begging.

Mohamed Fares always creates for SPAL – before Sunday he had created 34 chances without providing an assist this season, which is more than anyone else – and he did so again. Free on the left, he picked out Floccari with a cross but the forward blazed over after a slightly heavy first touch.

Gli Spallini then began to turn things up a notch, in no small part through Manuel Lazzari and Alessandro Murgia combining on the right. It was that combination that troubled Andrei Radu with Lazzari fizzing a cross onto Murgia’s head, but his near-post effort was turned behind.

It was no surprise that when the opening goal arrived it was from a cross. This time Francesco Vicari had a go at putting one into the area and Felipe Dalbelo arrived at an opportune time to head into the corner.

Gianluca Lapadula didn’t take long to make an impact after his arrival and he levelled fortuitously ten minutes into the second half. His shot was deflected and looped up over Viviano, leaving the ex-Sampdoria goalkeeper with little chance of stopping it.

Pandev picked out Kouame for another chance but, again, he rushed his shot and fired off target.

Jasmin Kurtic looked to have restored SPAL’s advantage as he beat Radu to a ball in the air but just as the ball was about to cross the line, the Grifone scrambled to clear it and Davide Massa pointed to his wrist to indicate it had not gone in.

Fares had an ambitious volley late on as the ball fell kindly for him 20 yards from goal but his powerful shot went nowhere near the goal. Funnily, he had an identical chance two minutes later and his execution was exactly the same.