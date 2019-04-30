Skriniar turns down Europe’s biggest clubs to extend Inter stay

Inter defender Milan Skriniar is set to end speculation about his future with the club by renewing his contract once the season comes to a close, according to reports.

The 24-year-old, who joined the Nerazzurri in 2017, has been linked with moves away to a host of top European sides, but appears to have come to an agreement with Inter over extending his stay with the side.

La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that an official announcement will be made after Inter’s final match of these season against Empoli on May 26.

Skriniar’s new deal is expected to run until 2023 and will see him earn an initial €3 million that will then rise to €4m after the first season.

Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, PSG, Manchester City and Manchester United were all said to be interested in the Nerazzurri centre-back, but it looks as though the talented defender is ready to continue his growth at the Milan giants.

The Slovakian has been a stalwart for the side this season and has featured in 42 games for the club across all competitions.