SPAL v Genoa: Official Line-Ups

The Stadio Paolo Mazza will be considerably more relaxed on Sunday after Empoli’s loss to Bologna leaves both SPAL and Genoa with plenty of breathing room in the fight against relegation.

Genoa, in 16th place with 34 points, will have spent yesterday celebrating their fellow Rossoblu’s win over the now seemingly sentenced Tuscans, while SPAL’s relief comes more from their impressive recent form, particularly in Ferrara.

Since returning to Serie A, Gli Spallini haven’t lost against the Grifone, winning once and drawing the other two. It gets worse for the visitors though, as they have never scored more than once in any of their nine matches against the Ferrarese.

Goals have been hard to come by for Cesare Prandelli’s side in recent months too, obviously struggling to cope with Krzysztof Piatek’s absence and they have failed to score in eight of their Serie A matches in 2019 – a shared low with already-relegated Chievo.

SPAL: Viviano; Bonifazi, Vicari, Felipe; Lazzari, Murgia, Missiroli, Kurtic, Fares; Petagna, Floccari.

Genoa: Radu; Gunter, Romero, Zukanovic; Lazovic, Mazzitelli, Radovanovic, Lerager, Criscito; Kouamé, Pandev.