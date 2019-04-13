SPAL v Juventus: Official Line-Ups

Juventus can seal the Scudetto in Ferrara this Saturday afternoon as they visit SPAL in round 32 with a 20-point lead over Napoli in second.

Avoiding defeat is all that’s needed for La Vecchia Signora to claim their eighth consecutive title, which will see them claim a new record as Serie A’s earliest winners with six games still to play.

Gli Spallini will be hopeful of forcing Juventus to stumble again though. Last March, the Biancazzurri proved a problematic opponent as the game ended scoreless in Ferrara, then breathing life into the Scudetto race.

Additionally, SPAL have improved their dreadful home record of late and have won in each of their last two matches at the Stadio Paolo Mazza. But Juve travel well and the soon-to-be champions have lost just one of their last 28 on the road – winning 23 and drawing four.

SPAL: Viviano, Vicari, Bonifazi, Fares, Cionek, Murgia, Lazzari, Schiattarella, Missiroli, Petagna, Floccari.

Juventus: Perin; De Scgilio, Barzagli, Gozzi, Spinazzola; Cuadrado, Bentancur, Kastanos, Cancelo; Kean, Dybala.