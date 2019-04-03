Spalletti: Icardi faced the consequences and did well against Genoa

After an excellent performance from Mauro Icardi, Inter coach Luciano Spalletti feels the striker has paid the price and deserves to be reintroduced into the Nerazzurri side.

Icardi played his first game since February 9, and got himself on the scoresheet, as well as setting up Ivan Perisc for Inter’s third. He also hit the post in the first half of the Nerazzurri’s 4-0 win over Genoa.

“It [Icardi coming back into the starting line-up] went the way we wanted,” Spalletti told the press. “Things go how you want when you manage them well.

“If you act in a certain way, there are consequences, and he faced the consequences. We did what we did and things went the way they did.

“Perisic and Politano played great on the wings, Miranda and Skriniar were spectacular in defence and Brozovic created excellent offensive opportunities and Icardi benefitted from that, and did well.

“Scoring a penalty with everything that is going on at the moment showed great personality, he confronted the situation with his teammates and won, and as a result everything went well.

“He was unlucky to hit the post. But he was in the right position, and demonstrated determination to get he ball and have a shot. Now we have one most striker available for the games coming up.”

Overall Inter dominated ending the match with 78 percent possession as they increased their lead over fourth placed AC Milan to four points.

“When a team plays at such a good level, you can only say good things,” Spalletti said. “Especially when they [Genoa] played a great game 15 days ago when they beat Juventus.

“With Prandelli Genoa have won important points and had some great performances. The game which we played is a consequence of having clear ideas about what a team should do.

“When you win it is because everyone plays well. We are professionals and are paid to do this, and have to go to work in a serious way because that is what the people who care about Inter want.”