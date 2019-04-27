Spalletti: Inter are performing well right now

After a credible 1-1 draw with Juventus at the Stadio Meazza, Inter boss Luciano Spalletti was complimentary of his team, though admitted they do need to be more clinical in front of goal.

Inter made a brilliant start as Radja Nainggolan’s spectacular volley found the back of the net with a little help from Wojciech Szczesny, but Ronaldo levelled things up just after the hour with his own long range drive.

“Inter are performing well at the moment,” Spalletti told the press. “But at times we look disjointed, when were are playing in front of a block of players, even though we seem well positioned.

“We have to play football, with the defensive line in the centre circle. Brozovic has always been a playmaker, and Vecino is important at breaking up play.

“You have to give little to Juventus, but also risk little as well. We could have done more, as could they.

“We tried to build from the back, and if they came to press us things were better. We tried to score more goals and were good in the build up.

“Perisic, Politano and others need to hit the mark more frequently, but we are third in the table, so we must be doing something good.”

At one point during the match, Spalletti was seen screaming at Nainggolan, and the Inter coach had a simple explanation.

“I’m used to making mistakes,” Spalletti went on. “And I also made a mistake here.

“He [Nainggolan] seemed a little tired, and I wanted to put another player on – Borja Valero.

“Excuse me, but I decided to do so.”