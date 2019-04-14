Spalletti: Inter become timid when closing out matches

Inter coach Luciano Spalletti admits his side likes to complicate matters when things are going well after their 3-1 victory over Frosinone on Sunday.

The Nerazzurri were cruising thanks to goals from Radja Nainggolan and Ivan Perisic in the first half.

Francesco Cassata reopened proceedings for Frosinone after the restart, and it wasn’t until Matias Vecino netted in injury time that Inter put the Ciociari away.

Spalletti pointed out that his side tend to lose their focus when they think matches are all but over, though he credited Frosinone for playing with a carefree attitude.

“You can see that even when there isn’t a lot of danger that we drop deep and confusion sets in,” he told Sky Sport Italia. “That’s a type of football that will hurt you in certain moments.

“It happens more often to Inter, as when we think we have the game in hand we lose our focus and solidity. When we have to close out the match we become timid.

“Today’s match was very difficult in certain aspects. They had nothing to lose. Their only goal is to put on a good display and to take the scene in big matches.

“We should have closed it out sooner. There were several easy opportunities that arose thanks to our overall quality, but it seems we are made this way as it’s happened several times before.”

Nainggolan put in one of his better performances of the season, and Spalletti highlighted the Belgian’s complete display.

“He ran well, and showed his strength and presence,” he added.

“Tonight we saw the Nainggolan we all know so well, and he scored a goal that opened proceedings for us.”

Ivan Perisic took Inter’s penalty instead of Mauro Icardi – a surprise to many given their reportedly tenuous relationship – but Spalletti didn’t see it as a particularly noteworthy scenario.

“These are players that know how to take penalties,” he stated.

“Sometimes you go through moments that are affected by your confidence.

“I trust the players to collaborate and decide between themselves in a professional and also friendly fashion.”