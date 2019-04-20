Spalletti: Inter have closed the gap to Napoli and Roma

Inter coach Luciano Spalletti believes his side have taken great strides and closed the gap to the likes of Napoli and Roma ahead of their clash with the Giallorossi on Saturday.

The Nerazzurri finished last season behind the two clubs, and with six matches remaining they find themselves seven points back of the Partenopei and six up on the Lupi.

Having finished last season well behind the duo, Spalletti is pleased with the progress his side have made as they look to secure third place.

“The fact that there are six matches remaining and we are fighting against a quality side like Roma shows that we have reduced the gap to teams like Napoli and Roma, who have always finished on the podium in recent seasons,” he stated at his pre-match press conference.

“It’s an important moment for us and we arrive at the match with the cord being pulled with the right amount of tension. It isn’t too loose or about to break.

“As a result we must pinch it willingly because when we do so it makes a nice sound.”

Marcelo Brozovic is unavailable and Borja Valero is expected to start from the bench after limping off last week against Frosinone, but Spalletti is confident the likes of Roberto Gagliardini and Matias Vecino will fill the void.

“We will evaluate Brozovic today even though it is too much of risk,” he stated. “Though he has gotten through the last few altered training sessions.

“I have to talk to my assistants, but Borja Valero has been called up. Regardless, we’ve played matches without either of them and done well with Gagliardini and Vecino who have shared the roles of playmaker and box-to-box midfielder.

“Joao Mario is also doing well so we shouldn’t exclude that he could start in a deep role because he is capable of doing so.”

Mauro Icardi and Lautaro Martinez are both healthy, but Spalletti remained coy about who will start on Saturday.

“It’s hard for me to say who will start because I have to evaluate things,” he added. “They are both doing well so I must make a coherent decision, but it will be tough because they both deserve to play.