Spalletti: Inter need to keep up performances

After a 0-0 draw with Atalanta, Inter coach Luciano Spalletti was happy with the performance and hopes his team can continue in that manner for the rest of the campaign.

As a result, Atalanta extended their unbeaten streak to six games, and are now level with AC Milan in fourth place, as Inter extended their lead over the Rossoneri to five points.

“We have to keep playing as we did in previous games,” Spalletti told the press. “We have to play well, like we did tonight.

“For me, the performance a good sign that we can keep moving forward.

“The impact and strength of the team playing as one and suffering together is fundamental.

“Serie A is conditioned by teams being in and out of form, without a coherent line between results.

“Roma got a great win [against Sampdoria], Lazio put us in trouble by winning here [at the Stadio Meazza], the game against Milan seemed to be impossible as many said we would lose it.

“There are lots of matches left and lots of clubs in contention [for the Champions League spots].”