Spalletti: Inter not that far behind Juventus

Inter coach Luciano Spalletti doesn’t believe the 26 point gap to Juventus will be on display during Saturday’s Derby d’Italia.

The Bianconeri secured their eighth straight Scudetto against Fiorentina last weekend, while the Nerazzurri need three points as they look to secure third spot in the standings.

Despite the large gap to Juventus, Spalletti believes the quality of Serie A has improved this season, and he expects his side to show they are closer to their rivals on Saturday.

“This is the match,” he told reporters at his pre-match press conference. “It’s been talked about all year at bars, offices and on holiday.

“These two teams represent the opposite sides of passion in football. Given they’ve always been ahead of us recently, doing well is paramount in order to close the gap.

“The only thing that can make a difference is our play, along with signing stars. It is easy to be a coach with star players, but then a certain character on the field must be formed.

“It’s not a single team that can close this game, but rather a general increase in quality. The standings show this as well, as I see an improvement in our league with lots of young coaches.

“In head-to-head matches gaps aren’t always as apparent, which is why we are confident.”

Spalletti expects Juventus to use their pace to hurt Inter, but he is counting on the return of Marcelo Brozovic to make a difference.

“We must be balanced and avoid counters,” he added. “They will let us sit in their half and then hit us with pace.

“The quality of our distribution is important, and in that sense the return of Brozovic is key. However we did well without him as well.”