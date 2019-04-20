Spalletti: The draw between Inter and Roma was a fair result

STADIO GIUSEPPE MEAZZA (Milan) –Luciano Spalletti claimed the draw between Inter and Roma was the fair result, after the two teams shared the points at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.

The Inter coach also explained the reasons behind his choice of starting Lautaro Martinez ahead of Mauro Icardi.

“It was a fair result,” Spalletti told reporters after the game. “We had chances, but we left spaces for them and they also had chances.

“We were unable to keep the order we wanted. So it’s a good result. After going in front, Roma then went back and defended well, leaving us possession and then when they reclaimed the ball they were quick to go on the counter.

“We were better in the second half, we were patient to create our chances.

“We should have been better, we shouldn’t have make certain mistakes – they can’t be done when you play for Inter. But overall we had a good game and the result is correct.

“It’s a result that doesn’t change anything for us in the race for a top four finish.”

Inter conceded in the first half, then equalised in the second thanks to an Ivan Perisic header, and Spalletti praised his winger.

“Perisic sometimes doesn’t make the right decisions, but he is physical, technical, he raises the level of the team,” he said.

Spalletti decided to start with Martinez, and brought on Icardi in the second half when Inter were pushing to equalise, a decision that proved productive, as the Nerazzurri then got a point..

“I picked Lautaro ahead of Icardi because he trained well, he worked well,” he explained.

“He has qualities. He was injured only ten days ago, so I had to take him off after 70 minutes to avoid any problem.

“In the second half when we were more dominant, having a fresh centre forward like Icardi coming off the bench was important.”