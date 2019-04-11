Tagliafico: Ajax and Juventus have a 50/50 chance of qualification

Ajax defender Nicolas Tagliafico insists the Dutch club and Juventus both have a 50/50 chance of qualification after their 1-1 draw on Wednesday.

Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring for the Bianconeri in the first leg of their quarter-final clash, but the Amsterdam side showed they are no pushovers and levelled via David Neres after half-time.

Although the Argentine will miss out on the return leg through suspension, Taglifico insists Ajax will look to take the tie in Turin.

“We wanted to win the game,” he told Rai Sport. “They scored an away goal which doesn’t make things easy, but we will try to overturn things in Turin.

“I think both teams have a 50/50 chance of making it through. Juve are ahead via away goals but we’ve already overturned results away from home.

“We will give our all at the Juventus Stadium. We will try to create chances and score.

“We know that we must score at least one goal, and we are hoping to score even more in order to make it through.”

Ajax overturned a 2-1 home defeat to Real Madrid in the Round of 16 by defeating the Spanish giants 4-1 at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in the return leg.