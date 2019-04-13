Tare: Lazio aren’t playing the victim, but have a lot of complaints

Following Lazio’s 1-0 defeat to AC Milan, sporting director Igli Tare feels his side had to have taken the chances they made in the first half when they were on top, and aren’t playing the victim after a controversial penalty.

A Franck Kessie penalty gave Milan a crucial victory in the race for Champions League football, with the Aquile now six points off fourth spot.

“In the first half we had to take the lead as we had move decisive chances,” Tare told the press. “But with Correa going off, we weren’t as dangerous.

“Last year a number of refereeing episodes cost us Champions League football, such as the one in Milan v Lazio with Cutrone’s hands. Lazio were a victim of VAR, and this year we have a lot to complain about.

“We were hoping tonight that the match would be decided by the two teams, but instead it was decided by specific moments which affect the game in a big way.

“We aren’t playing the victim, we are fighting for great objectives. There are still six games, and the second leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final, so the team has to stay focussed.”