Torino v AC Milan: Official Line-Ups

Torino welcome AC Milan to the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino for a crucial match in the race for Champions League football.

Just three points separate Torino from fifth placed Milan, and although the Granata have lost just once in their last seven home matches, their last Serie A win against the Rossoneri was back in November 2001.

Defence looks like it will win the day as Torino (10) and AC Milan (11) have conceded the fewest goals in Serie A in 2019.

Torino: Sirigu; Izzo, Nkoulou, Moretti; De Silvestri, Lukic, Rincon, Ansaldi; Meite, Berenguer; Belotti.

AC Milan: Donnarumma; Conti, Musacchio, Romagnoli, Rodriguez; Kessie, Bakayoko, Paqueta; Suso, Cutrone, Calhanoglu.