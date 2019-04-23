Torino warn Roma over Petrachi talks

Torino President Urbano Cairo remains adamant that Gianluca Petrachi is the Granata’s sporting director despite reports linking him with a move to Roma.

The 50-year-old has emerged as a top candidate to take over at the Lupi after Monchi’s departure, but Cairo isn’t ready to say goodbye just yet.

“He still has one year remaining on his contract with us,” he told MC Sport.

“It would be a serious matter if there have been talks with Roma, who are in battle for a European spot with us. It would mean a conflict of interest.

“I don’t want to believe it and I continue to say that he is our sporting director.”

Torino sit just three points back of AC Milan for fourth place and the final Champions League spot, but Cairo believes there is still a long way to go in the season.

“Rather than focusing on a European spot, our focus is game to game,” he added. “We have a strong Atalanta side ahead of us and then there are Milan and Roma.

“We have to play every match with the same desire and determination in order to get a result.

“We will count our points at the end and see where we are. The team are alive and the coach is great, but we still have five matches remaining.”